Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.41. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $64,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,048.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,328. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,035,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,063,000 after buying an additional 1,355,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after purchasing an additional 949,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,262,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.