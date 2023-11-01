Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $139.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 132,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

