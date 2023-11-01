Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $139.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.69.
RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.
