Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 23,124 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 67,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,989. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.