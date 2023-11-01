Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,124,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

