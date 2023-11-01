Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,953. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

