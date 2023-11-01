Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 336,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.