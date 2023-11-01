Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.