Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 3.1% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The stock had a trading volume of 153,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

