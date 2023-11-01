Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

CCL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 3,803,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,145,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

