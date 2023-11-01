Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 52.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 112,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 190,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

