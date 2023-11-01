Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $284.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

