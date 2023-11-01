Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 78,142 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 2.0% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

BXP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,978. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

