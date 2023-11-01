Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413,488. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

