Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 178,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

