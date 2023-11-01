Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $177.42. 52,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,283. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

