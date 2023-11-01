Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 903,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.54 and a one year high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

