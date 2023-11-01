Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 68,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.