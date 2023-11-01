Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $303.00. 1,899,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,693,980. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

