Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Takes $771,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VICI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 373,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,727. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

