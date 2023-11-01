Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.55. The company had a trading volume of 175,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,288. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.