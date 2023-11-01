Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.2% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 160,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.