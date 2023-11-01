Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

MRNA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.44. 282,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,893. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.39.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

