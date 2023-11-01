Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 22,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

HOOD opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $954,162.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,743 shares of company stock worth $5,486,068 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after buying an additional 1,648,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after buying an additional 3,721,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

