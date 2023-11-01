Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $9.04 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

