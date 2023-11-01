Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

