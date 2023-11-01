Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,206,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,345,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.40. 232,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

