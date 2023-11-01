Sanmina (SANM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sanmina’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.