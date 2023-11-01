Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$36.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In other news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. Also, Director Joe Marsilii acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAP opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.74 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.47 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.7894394 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

