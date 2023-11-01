Savant Capital LLC Acquires 8,316 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.9 %
V opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
