Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.3% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 367,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.