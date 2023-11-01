Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,231 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.