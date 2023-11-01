Savant Capital LLC Buys 12,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after buying an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 422,823 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

