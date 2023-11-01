Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $139.52 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

