Savant Capital LLC Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $418,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

