Savant Capital LLC Buys 34,031 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

