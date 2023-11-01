Savant Capital LLC Buys 56,158 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

