Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $198.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

