Savant Capital LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 387,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.