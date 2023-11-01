Savant Capital LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,115 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

