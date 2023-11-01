Savant Capital LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

