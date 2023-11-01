Savant Capital LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $535.56 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.83 and its 200 day moving average is $494.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.