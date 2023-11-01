Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,263 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

