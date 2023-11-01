Savant Capital LLC Purchases 24,689 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 188.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 3.8 %
DHR stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average of $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
