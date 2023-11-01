Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,137,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,546,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,707,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after buying an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,104,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after buying an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

