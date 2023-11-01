Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

