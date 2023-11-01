Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Woodward by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

