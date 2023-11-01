Savant Capital LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

