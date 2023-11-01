Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

VONV stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

