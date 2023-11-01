Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $694.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $137.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

