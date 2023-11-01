Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 90,946 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

